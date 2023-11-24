OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 234 posts of Vital Statistics Assistant posts from today

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will begin the application process for 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts from today, November 24. The registration process will end on December 21 and the last date for the submission of the application form is December 24. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from November 24 to December 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates can apply online through official website at www.ossc.gov.in(HT file)

This recruitment drive will fill up 234 posts of Vital Statistics Assistant. The tentative date of the preliminary examination is the first quarter of 2024. the exact date and time of the examination will be available in the admission letter.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Applicants must have graduated from a recognized college with a degree in statistics or mathematics. Computer application knowledge is a must for candidates.

OSSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply

Visit the official site of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Click on the Apply online link and a new page will open.

Next, click on the apply link for Vital Statistics Assistant posts

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need