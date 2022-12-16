OSSSC defers application date for recruitment of 7540 teachers

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has once again deferred the online application dates for recruitment to 7540 posts of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Candidates can apply from December 17 till January 16. Interested candidates can apply online at www.ossc.gov.in.

“Application for Teachers in Govt. Secondary Schools deferred by one more day. Now online Application opens on 17.12.2022 and closes on 16.01.2023”, reads the official website.

OSSSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7540 vacancies of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

TGT Arts: 1970

TGT PCM: 1419

TGT CBZ: 1205

Hindi: 1352

Sanskrit: 723

PET: 841

Telugu: 06

Urdu: 24

OSSSC recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OSSSC recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: The candidates should have passed the HSC examination conducted by the Board of education Odisha or any other equivalent examination with Odia as a first, Second, or third language. For more details, candidates are advised to read the notification here.

OSSSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Register and proceed with the application process

Download and take the printout for future reference.

