PFCL recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Manager and other posts at pfcindia.com

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2023 01:42 PM IST

Candidates can apply online through the official website at pfcindia.com.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) has invited applications for 29 Assistant Manager, Deputy Managers, Managers, and other posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is June 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at pfcindia.com.

PFCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies of Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Manager, and Chief Manager posts.

PFCL recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is RS 500. However, the application fee is exempted from SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates.

PFCL recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at pfcindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the apply online link

Register and fill out the application form

Submit the fee, upload all the required documents

Submit and take printout for future use.

