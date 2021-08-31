PPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 principal vacancies at ppsc.gov.in

PPSC recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission has invited applications for the 119 posts of Principal ( Group A ) in the Department of School Education, Govt of Punjab. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 20. Interested candidates can check the notification at the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission at ppsc.gov.in. The last date to deposit the Application fees by system-generated Bank Challan Form is October 27.

PPSC recruitment age limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 37 years.

PPSC recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹750 for the SC/ST and Backward class people of Punjab. The application fee is ₹500 for the Ex-Serviceman, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD), and Lineal of Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab. The application fee is ₹1500 for all Others Categories i.e. General, Sports Persons of Punjab, and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab.

Punjab Public Service Commission recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of the Punjab Public service commission at ppsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the open advertisement tab

Fill the application form

Upload the photo and signature

Download the system Bank Challan Form and Deposit the Application Fee

Take the printout of the application form