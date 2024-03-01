 PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 300 posts - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 300 posts, apply till March 28

PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 300 posts, apply till March 28

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 01, 2024 03:59 PM IST

PPSC opens applications for Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024.

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has begun the application process for the Veterinary Officer (Group-A) post in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Government of Punjab. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ppsc.gov.in.

Direct link to apply for PPSC Veterinary Officer

PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 Veterinary Officer (Group-A) posts in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Government of Punjab.

PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 and 37 years. The upper age limit is relaxed up to 42 years for Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes of Punjab. The upper age limit may be relaxed up to 45 years for Punjab Government employees, its Boards/Corporations/Commissions and Authorities employees, and all States/ Central Government employees.

PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a Bachelor`s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a university recognized by the Veterinary Council of India, and candidates should be registered with the Punjab Veterinary Council.

PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is 500 for Ex-Serviceman, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) of Punjab State only. The online applictaion and the examination fee is 750 for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only. For all other categories, the applictaion and the examination fee is 1500.

PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ppsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Open Advertisement tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details
Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
