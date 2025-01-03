Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PSCSCCE 2025: Punjab Civil Services CCE registration for 322 posts begins at ppsc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 03, 2025 01:01 PM IST

Punjab Civil Services CCE registration for 322 posts begins at ppsc.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Punjab Public Service Commission, PPSC has invited applications for Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination-2025. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in.

Punjab Civil Services CCE registration for 322 posts begins, direct link here (HT Representative)
Punjab Civil Services CCE registration for 322 posts begins, direct link here (HT Representative)

The registration process started on January 3 and will end on January 31, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 322 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

BPSC exam row: MP Pappu Yadav's supporters stage rail blockade in Patna

Vacancy Details

  • Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch): 46 posts
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts
  • Tehsildar: 27 posts
  • Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO): 121 posts
  • Food and Civil Supply Officer: 13 posts
  • Block Development and Panchayat Officer: 49 posts
  • Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies: 21 posts
  • Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer: 3 posts
  • Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Officer: 12 posts
  • Deputy Superintendent Jails Grade -2 / District Probation Officer: 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution, provided that the candidate is permitted to take a preliminary examination while studying for the qualifying degree. However, the candidate must produce proof of passing the degree course for being eligible to take the Main Competitive Examination.

To apply for the examination, the candidate should have attained the age of 21 years but should not be older than 37 years on 1st January 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a preliminary examination and a main examination (written and interview). The preliminary competitive examination will consist of two papers of 200 marks each and objective-type (multiple-choice) questions. The Preliminary Combined Competitive Examination-2025 is tentatively scheduled for April 2025. The exact date for the Preliminary examination will be intimated later.

Application Fee

The application fee for Ex-Serviceman, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) of Punjab State only is 500/-. Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only will have to pay 750/- as application fee and other categories will have to pay 1500/-. For mire related details candidates can check the official website of PPSC.

Detailed Notification here 

Direct link to apply here 

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On