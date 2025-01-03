PSCSCCE 2025: Punjab Civil Services CCE registration for 322 posts begins at ppsc.gov.in, direct link here

Punjab Public Service Commission, PPSC has invited applications for Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination-2025. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in. Punjab Civil Services CCE registration for 322 posts begins, direct link here (HT Representative)

The registration process started on January 3 and will end on January 31, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 322 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch): 46 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts

Tehsildar: 27 posts

Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO): 121 posts

Food and Civil Supply Officer: 13 posts

Block Development and Panchayat Officer: 49 posts

Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies: 21 posts

Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer: 3 posts

Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Officer: 12 posts

Deputy Superintendent Jails Grade -2 / District Probation Officer: 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution, provided that the candidate is permitted to take a preliminary examination while studying for the qualifying degree. However, the candidate must produce proof of passing the degree course for being eligible to take the Main Competitive Examination.

To apply for the examination, the candidate should have attained the age of 21 years but should not be older than 37 years on 1st January 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a preliminary examination and a main examination (written and interview). The preliminary competitive examination will consist of two papers of 200 marks each and objective-type (multiple-choice) questions. The Preliminary Combined Competitive Examination-2025 is tentatively scheduled for April 2025. The exact date for the Preliminary examination will be intimated later.

Application Fee

The application fee for Ex-Serviceman, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) of Punjab State only is ₹500/-. Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only will have to pay ₹750/- as application fee and other categories will have to pay ₹1500/-. For mire related details candidates can check the official website of PPSC.