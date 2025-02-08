Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 110 posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 08, 2025 04:12 PM IST

Punjab and Sind Bank will recruit for LBO posts. Eligible candidates can apply at punjabandsindbank.co.in. 

Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 110 posts in the organisation.

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 110 posts, link here
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 110 posts, link here

The registration process commenced on February 7 and will end on February 28, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Arunachal Pradesh: 5 posts

2. Assam: 10 posts

3. Gujarat: 30 posts

4. Karnataka: 10 posts

5. Maharashtra: 30 posts

6. Punjab: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Age Limit

The candidates' age limit should be between 20 and 30. They must have been born between 02.02.1995 and 01.02.2005 (both dates inclusive).

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registration ends in 2 days; link to apply, eligibility criteria

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Written Test, Screening, Personal Interview, Final Merit list, Proficiency in local language and final selection.

The written exam will comprise of 120 questions of 120 marks. The minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the section would be 40% for Unreserved & EWS Category and 35% for Reserved Categories.

Final Selection for appointment shall be made from the top ranked candidates in merit list prepared state-wise and category wise and their result in language proficiency test (if required to be conducted).

Application Fee

The application fee is 100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC/ST/PWD category candidates. The application fee for General, EWS and OBC category candidates is 850 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/intimation charges through the online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On