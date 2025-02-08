Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 110 posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in, link here

Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 110 posts in the organisation. Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 110 posts, link here

The registration process commenced on February 7 and will end on February 28, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Arunachal Pradesh: 5 posts

2. Assam: 10 posts

3. Gujarat: 30 posts

4. Karnataka: 10 posts

5. Maharashtra: 30 posts

6. Punjab: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Age Limit

The candidates' age limit should be between 20 and 30. They must have been born between 02.02.1995 and 01.02.2005 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Written Test, Screening, Personal Interview, Final Merit list, Proficiency in local language and final selection.

The written exam will comprise of 120 questions of 120 marks. The minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the section would be 40% for Unreserved & EWS Category and 35% for Reserved Categories.

Final Selection for appointment shall be made from the top ranked candidates in merit list prepared state-wise and category wise and their result in language proficiency test (if required to be conducted).

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC/ST/PWD category candidates. The application fee for General, EWS and OBC category candidates is ₹850 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/intimation charges through the online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank.