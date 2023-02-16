Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins, link to apply

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Punjab Police has started the online application window for recruitment to Constable posts. Eligible and interested candidates can go to the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in and submit their forms. The last date to apply is March 8 (11:55 pm).

This recruitment drive is to fill 1,746 Constable vacancies in Punjab Police, of which 570 posts are reserved for women candidates.

Candidates who are in the age group of 18-28 years (as on January 1, 2023) can apply for these posts. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given relaxation in the upper age limit.

Candidates need to have passed at least 10+2 or equivalent on or before January 1, 2023 to apply for Punjab Police Constable posts. For ex-servicemen candidates, the minimum educational qualification is Matriculation (Class 10).

In addition, all candidates must have passed the Matric exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language specified by the Punjab Government.

The height of male candidates should be at least 5 feet 7 inches and for female candidates, it is 5 feet 2 inches.

Selection of candidates will be done in three stages. Stage-I will have two computer based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type papers.

Stage-II will have Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) and stage-III will be document scrutiny.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application form and notification.