Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for 4438 posts begins today

Rajasthan Police to begin the registration process for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for 4438 posts through these simple steps given below. 
Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for 4438 posts begins today
Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for 4438 posts begins today
Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:01 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Police will open the registration process for Constable posts. Candidates who want to apply for Constable posts can apply online through the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till December 3, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 4438 posts in the organization – Constable GD, Constable Telecom, Constable Driver and Constable Band. The educational qualification for Constable posts is candidate should have passed Class 12 for GD and Telecom and should have passed Class 10 for Band. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of Rajasthan Single Sign On on sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on login link or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates from the General and creamy layer OBC category have to pay  500 as application fee. The application fee is  400 for the OBC Non-Creamy layer/ EWS/ SC/ST of Rajasthan. 

 

