Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan govt to recruit 3,896 village development officers
Rajasthan govt to recruit 3,896 village development officers(HT)
Rajasthan govt to recruit 3,896 village development officers(HT)
employment news

Rajasthan govt to recruit 3,896 village development officers

The Rajasthan government will soon recruit 3,896 village development officers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 03:35 PM IST

The Rajasthan government will soon recruit 3,896 village development officers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

"To give a better future and government job opportunity to the youth, the recruitment has been approved for 3,896 posts of village development officer," he tweeted.

Gehlot also said that the state government has given about one lakh government jobs in two and a half years.  

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.