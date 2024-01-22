close_game
Rajasthan High Court recruitment 2024: Apply for 30 JPA posts from Feb 9

Rajasthan High Court recruitment 2024: Apply for 30 JPA posts from Feb 9

HT Education Desk
Jan 22, 2024

Rajasthan High Court releases recruitment notification for Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) Hindi post.

The Rajasthan High Court has released the recruitment notification for the Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) Hindi post. The application process will commence on February 9 and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 9. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

Application process begins on February 9 for 30 vacancies.
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies of Junior Personal Assistants.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 and 40 years.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee for candidates in the General category, OBC, EBC, or other state categories is 750. Candidates from the State's OBC, EBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs. 600, while candidates from the State's SC/ST category must pay Rs. 450.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates must be a graduate of any University established by law in India or equivalent examination from any University recognized by the Government for the purpose. Candidates must have basic knowledge of computers.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Exam and College Guide
