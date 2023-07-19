Rajasthan Housing Board has invited applications for 258 vacancies of Computer operator (Assistant Programmer), Data Entry Operator, Project Engineer and other posts. The application process commenced today, July 19 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Rajasthan Housing Board at rhbexam.in. Rajasthan Housing Board Recruitment 2023: Apply for Junior Assistant and other posts at rhbexam.in

Rajasthan Housing Board recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 258 vacancies of Computer Operator( Assistant Programmer), Data Operator Entry(Informatics Assistant), Project Engineer, Senior Draftsman, Junior Draftsman, Legal assistant, Junior Accountant, and Junior Assistant.

Rajasthan Housing Board recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at rhbexam.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

