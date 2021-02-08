Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: 882 agriculture supervisor posts notified
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released an official notification for the recruitment of agriculture supervisors on its official website. The online registration process will begin on February 16, 2021.
After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 882 vacancies, 842 vacancies are for Non-TSP, and 40 for TSP.
A candidate should possess a B.Sc in Agriculture or B.Sc Hons in Agriculture Or Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 standard) in the stream of agriculture. Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture and the ability to work in Hindi Language in Devnagiri is essential.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third phase of PMKVY launched on January 15: Skill Development Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: 882 agriculture supervisor posts notified
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar SHSB Recruitment 2021: 222 Lab Technician vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before March 1, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focussed on providing jobs to 80% J-K youth within 5 years: LG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
71,000 teachers recruited in Assam in last 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 300 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHEL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at bhel.com on or before February 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 2532 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rrccr.com on or before March 5, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam govt appoints 29,701 teachers ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, apply before March 21
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC issues PCS 2021, ACF/RFO-2021 notification
- As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC phase 4 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today
- The board will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021, for approximately 15 lakh candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III recruitment examination can download the skill test admit card online at dsssbonline.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox