Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: 882 agriculture supervisor posts notified

  After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:03 PM IST

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released an official notification for the recruitment of agriculture supervisors on its official website. The online registration process will begin on February 16, 2021.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 882 vacancies, 842 vacancies are for Non-TSP, and 40 for TSP.

A candidate should possess a B.Sc in Agriculture or B.Sc Hons in Agriculture Or Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 standard) in the stream of agriculture. Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture and the ability to work in Hindi Language in Devnagiri is essential.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

