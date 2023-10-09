News / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan RSPCB recruitment 2023: Apply for LO, JSO and JEE posts from Oct 18

Rajasthan RSPCB recruitment 2023: Apply for LO, JSO and JEE posts from Oct 18

Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) invites applications for Law Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, and Junior Environment Engineer.

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Law Officer - II (LO-II), Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) and Junior Environment Engineer (JEE). The application process will commence on October 18 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at environment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RSPCB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 114 vacancies of which 59 vacancies are for Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) 53 vacancies are for Junior Environment Engineer (JEE) posts and 2 vacancies are for Law Officer - II (LO-II).

Rajasthan RSPCB recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

Rajasthan RSPCB recruitment 2023 application fee: There is no application fee.

Rajasthan RSPCB recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

Law Officer-II: Candidates must be a Law graduate from a University established by law in India or its equivalent with a year course of proficiency degree.

Junior Scientific Officer: Candidates should be first class M.Sc./M.S. in any branch of Chemistry/Soil Science/Environmental Science/Microbiology after B.Sc./B.S. in any discipline of Science from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign Qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Junior Environmental Engineer: Candidates should possess M.Tech./M.E. degree in Environmental Engineering after B.Tech./B.E. degree in Biotechnology/Chemical/Civil/ Mining/Environmental/Textile Engineering from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign Qualification recognized as equivalent thereto or a First Class B.Tech./B.E. Degree in any of the above branches of Engineering from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign Qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

For more details, canididates can check the detailed notification here.

