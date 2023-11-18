close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / RCB recruitment 2023: Apply for Technical and Administrative posts till Dce 2

RCB recruitment 2023: Apply for Technical and Administrative posts till Dce 2

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 18, 2023 05:17 PM IST

RCB invites applications for Technical and Administrative posts

Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), has invited applications for Technical and Administrative posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rcb.res.in.

RCB recruitment 2023: 36 vacancies for Technical and Administrative posts
RCB recruitment 2023: 36 vacancies for Technical and Administrative posts

RCB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Registrar, 11 vacancies are for the post of Instrumentation Engineer and 6 vacancies are each for the post of Technical Assistant and Documentation Assistant.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

RCB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay 1000 as an application fee.

Direct link to apply

RCB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.rcb.res.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “Recruitment for Technical & Administrative Position (Advt. No. RCB/01/2023/Recruitment/HR)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out