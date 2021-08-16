REC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 25 managerial and other vacancies

The application process to fill various managerial posts in Rural Electrification Corporation Limited ( REC ) ends on Monday, August 16. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can check the notification on the official website of REC at https://www.recindia.nic.in/ and apply

This recruitment drive is to fill up 25 vacancies in the department.

After submitting the application online, the candidate should print it, sign it, and send it, along with all supporting papers, to Dy. Officer (HR) at the address given below by August 26, 2021.

REC World Headquarters, I-4, City Center, Sector-29, Gurugram, HARYANA

REC Recruitment Application Fee: Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs1,000 as application fee. The application fee is waived for candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Persons with Disabilities, and internal candidates.

REC Recruitment Vacancy details: There are 1 vacancy each for the posts of Dy. General Manager ( Finance & Accounts ), Deputy Manager ( Information Technology ), Officer ( Secretarial ), Assistant Officer ( Rajbhasha ).

There are 2 vacancies each for the post of chief manager ( Engineering ), Assistant Manager (I information ), Assistant Officer ( Secretarial ).

There are 4 vacancies for the post of Manager ( Engineering ), 5 vacancies are for the Deputy Manager ( Engineering ) and 6 vacancies are for the Assistant Manager ( Engineering ).

Direct Link to apply for various Managerial Posts

REC recruitment How to apply

Visit the official website of REC at https://www.recindia.nic.in

Click on the career tab

Register by using EmailId and Mobile number

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application