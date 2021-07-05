RIMC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for various posts

RIMC recruitment 2021: Rashtriya India Military College (RIMC), Dehradun has invited applications for various posts on plain paper duly typed or neatly handwritten in the prescribed format only.

Applications complete in all respect along will all the necessary documents, duly self-attested should be addressed to the commandant RIMC, Dehradun UK should be posted to the following address:

The Commandant, RIMC Dehradun, Uttrakhand, PIN - 248003

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 13 vacancies

RIMC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

There is one vacancy for each post of LDC, Lab Assistant, cook, Masalchi

Four vacancies for the post of Groundsman, three for Dormitory Bearer and two for Mess waiter.

RIMC recruitment 2021 Age limit:

The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between 18 to 25 except for the post of Dormitory Bearer.

The age limit for the post of Dormitory Bearer is 18 to 27 years.

The last date will be 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news. The advertisement was published on July 3.

But for the Northeast region, Ladakh district of J&K state, Lahaul, and Spiti Division of Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar, Laksdeep the last date is 52 days after the date of publication of advertisement.

RIMC recruitment 2021 Selection process:

The selection will be based on merit. The selection will comprise of Written tests and Skill tests, whichever is necessary. The final merit list will be based on a written test and skill test wherever applicable.

For detailed notification, candidates are advised to check employment news dated July 3-9.