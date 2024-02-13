 Education Minister distributes 384 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela in Odisha - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / Rozgar Mela: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan distributes 384 appointment letters in Bhubaneswar

Rozgar Mela: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan distributes 384 appointment letters in Bhubaneswar

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
Feb 13, 2024 11:15 AM IST

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan distributed 384 appointment letters to youths in Odisha as part of the Rozgar Mela.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday distributed 384 appointment letters to youths in Odisha as part of the Rozgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulating the newly inducted recruits, Pradhan said, "India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and is poised to become the third largest economy by another three years".
Congratulating the newly inducted recruits, Pradhan said, "India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and is poised to become the third largest economy by another three years".(File Photo)

Congratulating the newly inducted recruits, Pradhan said, "India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and is poised to become the third largest economy by another three years".

Skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling has become a routine programme. New technologies are evolving with time. The digital world is taking India forward, he said.

“By 2047, when India will be moving towards the goal of a developed nation, the newly recruited candidates need to make efforts from today itself to multiply their skills during the next 25 years,” said the Union Education minister.

In 2036, Odisha will celebrate 100 years of its formation as a linguistic-based separate state. India will develop only if Odisha develops, he added.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024
