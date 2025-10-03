RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for 500 posts, direct link here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will be closing the window to apply for Agriculture School Lecturers (Professors) on Friday, September 30, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply for the recruitment process should submit their applications on the official website of the commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Application window closes on October 3, 2025. Apply via direct link here.

Alternatively, applications can also be submitted on the SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission aims to fill a total of 500 posts through this recruitment drive.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR RPSC AGRICULTURE SCHOOL LECTURER POST Eligibility Criteria Candidates must ensure to meet the following eligibility requirements to apply for the recruitment drive:

The applicant should have four years Bachelor's degree in Agriculture/Horticulture recognized by the UGC and Post Graduate in relevant subject of Agriculture/Horticulture recognized by the UGC and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from any institution recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education. Applicant should also possess working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script, and Rajasthani culture. Age limit: The applicant should be minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years as on January 1, 2026. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories. The commission informed that the dates were advertised in the year 2022 under which the basis for calculation of age was kept as January 1, 2023. Folloowing this, no recruitment advertisement was issued for these posts. Therefore, candidates who are above the age limit on January 1, 2026 will be given an additional relaxation of two years in the maximum age limit as per set rules. Application fee The category-wise application fee are as follows:

Unreserved/Backward Class (Creamy Layer)/Extremely Backward Class (Creamy Layer): ₹ 600 SC/ST/Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer)/Extremely Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer)- ₹ 400 PwBD candidates: ₹ 400 Scheme of Examination The examination will consist of two papers - Paper I and Paper II. The first paper will be of 150 marks, and the second marks will consist of 300 marks.

The duration of Paper I will be 1.5 hours, and Paper II will be held for 3 hours. All the questions in both Papers will be Multiple Choice Type questions.

There will also be negative marking. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question will be deducted.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RPSC.