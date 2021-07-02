RRB NTPC Exam 2021 dates for seventh phase released, check notice here

Railway Recruitment Boards have released the RRB NTPC Exam 2021 dates for seventh phase on July 1, 2021. The computer based test for last phase is proposed to be conducted on July 23, 24, 26 and 31, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of RRB Chandigarh on rrbcdg.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted for 2.78 lakh candidates. The admit card will be available to candidates 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link, as per the official notice.

For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites ten days before the exam. Also, necessary intimation will be sent to all those candidates scheduled in the 7th phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online application.

The Board will conduct the examination by following the SOPs issued by the Education Ministry and Home Affairs Ministry. Candidates will have to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Use of Face Mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all the times, except at the time of capturing photograph.

RRB NTPC exam is conducted to fill up 35,208 vacancies of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist.