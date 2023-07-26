Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 5,388 posts

RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 5,388 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 26, 2023 11:38 AM IST

RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: RSMSSB will close the online application window for 5,388 Junior Accountant, Tehsil Revenue Accountant posts today.

RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB or RSMSSB) will close the online application window for 5,388 Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant posts today, July 26. Candidates who are eligible to participate in this recruitment drive can submit their forms on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also apply through the SSO portal of Rajasthan – sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process for these posts started on June 27.

Of the 5388 vacancies notified, 5,190 are for the Junior Assistant post and the remaining 198 are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant post.

To apply for these posts, general category candidates have to pay a fee of 600.

Age limit: To apply for these vacancies, a candidate must be at least 21 years old and can not be more than 40 years old as on December 31, 2020. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

To shortlist candidates, RSMSSB will hold a written examination, which is tentatively scheduled for September 17. To know eligibility criteria and other details, check the notification of RSMSSB Junior Accountant 2023 here.

Sign out