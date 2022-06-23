Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5546 Physical Training Instructor posts
RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5546 Physical Training Instructor posts

RSMSSB will recruit candidates for Physical training instructor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.


Published on Jun 23, 2022 05:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Physical training instructor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process was started on June 23 and will end on July 22, 2022. The examination will be conducted on September 25, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 5546 posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Physical Training Instructor Gr II (Non TSP): 4899 Posts
  • Physical Training Instructor Gr III (TSP): 647 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate Should Possess 12th Class + C.P.Ed/ D.P.Ed/ B.P.Ed. The age limit will be between 18 years to 40 years.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to Gen/ UR & Creamy Layer OBC category will have to pay 450/-, OBS/ Non-Creamy layer category will have to pay 350/-, SC/ ST/ PH category will have to pay 250/-. The mode of payment should be credit, debit card or net banking.

