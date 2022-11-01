RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 3500+ CHO vacancies

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO).

Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in when the application window opens.

The online application window will open from November 8, 2022. The last date to apply for the application form is December 7, 2022.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3531 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO).

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 40 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

The examination for the CHO posts is scheduled to be conducted in February 2023.

The application fee is Rs.450 for candidates belonging to the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category candidates.

The application fee is Rs.350 for candidates belonging to BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. The application fee is Rs.250 for candidates belonging to SC/ST category candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website rssmb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the recruitment tab

Click on the application link for the CHO posts

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes