Safdarjang Hospital Recruitment 2022: Apply for O.T Assistant and other posts

employment news

Safdarjang Hospital will recruit candidates for O.T Assistant and other posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organisation. 
Published on Jul 23, 2022 03:57 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Safdarjang Hospital, New Delhi has invited applications from candidates to apply for O.T Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can check details on the official site of VMMC on vmmc-sjh.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of issue of advertisement in Employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • O.T. Assistant: 14 Posts
  • Plaster Technician: 4 Posts
  • Telephone Operator: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Where to Apply

The application form along with all other details must be sent to Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hopsital, New Delhi- 110029 at Diary and Dispatch Section of this hospital near Bank of Baroda. For more related details candidates can check the official site of VMMC.

