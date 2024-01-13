SAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for Attendant-cum-Technician and other posts

Steel Authority of India Ltd, SAIL has invited applications for Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operation) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant) posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is January 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sailcareers.com. SAIL invites applications for various posts with a deadline of January 18. Visit the official website for more details.

SAIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 vacancies, of which 40 are for the post of Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), and 3 vacancies are for the post of. Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operation) and 3 vacancies are for the post of Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant).

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

SAIL Recruitment 2024 application fee:

For Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) post: The application fee is ₹500 for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹150 for SC/ST/PWD/ESM/ Departmental Candidates.

For Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) post and Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant): The application fee is ₹300 for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹100 for SC/ST/PWD/ESM/ Departmental Candidates.

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SAIL at www.sail.co.in or http://sailcareers.com

Read the advertisement carefully to be sure about eligibility.

Next, Click on “Login” or “Apply”

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload the Photograph & Signature, and required certificate(s)/document.

Pay the applictaion fee

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.