Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT and other posts, details here

Sainik School Chittorgarh has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Chittorgarh on sschittorgarh.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply for the posts is within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. This is not a State Govt or Central Govt Department/ Institute. Services will be governed by Sainik Schools Society Rules and Regulations 1997, amended and revised from time to time. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies TGT 2 Posts General Employees 17 Posts PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for selection tests (Written Test, Skill Test, and Demonstration). List of shortlisted candidates will be published on the School’s Website.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay ₹500/- as application fees. The application fees will be paid online and no other mode will be accepted.