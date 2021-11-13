Home / Education / Employment News / Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT and other posts, details here
employment news

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT and other posts, details here

Sainik School Chittorgarh will recruit candidates to apply for TGT and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts through the official site of Sainik School Chittorgarh on sschittorgarh.com.
Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT and other posts, details here(HT file)
Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT and other posts, details here(HT file)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Sainik School Chittorgarh has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Chittorgarh on sschittorgarh.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization. 

The last date to apply for the posts is within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. This is not a State Govt or Central Govt Department/ Institute. Services will be governed by Sainik Schools Society Rules and Regulations 1997, amended and revised from time to time. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
TGT2 Posts
General Employees 17 Posts 
PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for selection tests (Written Test, Skill Test, and Demonstration). List of shortlisted candidates will be published on the School’s Website. 

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay 500/- as application fees. The application fees will be paid online and no other mode will be accepted. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sainik school sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out