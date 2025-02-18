SBI Concurrent Auditor Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1194 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for Concurrent Auditor posts. The retired officers of SBI & erstwhile Associates (e-ABs) can apply for the posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1194 posts in the organisation. SBI Concurrent Auditor Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1194 posts, direct link here (REUTERS)

The registration process begins on February 18 and will end on March 15, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Ahmedabad: 124 posts

2. Amravati: 77 posts

3. Bengaluru: 49 posts

4. Bhopal: 70 posts

5. Bhubaneswar: 50 posts

6. Chandigarh: 96 posts

7. Chennai: 88 posts

8. Guwahati: 66 posts

9. Hyderabad: 79 posts

10. Jaipur: 56 posts

11. Kolkata: 63 posts

12. Lucknow: 99 posts

13. Maharashtra: 91 posts

14. Mumbai Metro: 16 posts

15. New Delhi: 68 posts

16. Patna: 50 posts

17. Thiruvananthapuram: 52 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The officer should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement. Officers of SBI and its e-Associate banks who retired as MMGS-III, SMGS-IV/V & TEGS-VI on superannuation shall be considered for engagement.

Selection Process

the selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates and interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.