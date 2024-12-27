Menu Explore
SBI PO 2024 registration begins for 600 vacancies, apply online at sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 27, 2024 11:30 AM IST

SBI has begun online applications for Probationary Officer recruitment, offering 600 vacancies. Candidates aged 21-30 and with a graduation degree can apply.

State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online registration-cum-application process for Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in or use the link given below.

SBI PO 2024 registration begins at sbi.co.in(Shutterstock)
SBI PO 2024 registration begins at sbi.co.in(Shutterstock)

SBI PO 2024: Direct link to apply

SBI will fill 600 Probationary Officer vacancies, of which 586 are regular and 14 are backlog vacancies.

Here are some important dates candidates should know

Online registrationDecember 27 to January 12
Admit cards for prelimsThird or fourth week of February
Phase 1 (online preliminary examination)March 8 and 15
Prelims resultIn April
Mains admit cardSecond week of April
Mains examIn April or May
Mains resultIn May or June
Admit cards for phase 3In May or June
Phase 3 (Psychometric test)In May or June
Interview and group exercisesIn May or June
Final resultIn May or June
Admit cards for pre-examination training for SC/ ST/ OBC / PwBD candidatesIn January or February
Pre-examination training for SC/ ST/ OBC / PwBD candidatesIn February

Candidates should be at least 21 years and not above 30 years of age as on April 1, 2024. This means candidates must have been born not later than April 1, 2003, and not earlier than April 2, 1994 (both days inclusive).

Applicants need a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation can also apply. If called for the interview, they must produce proof that they passed the graduation examination on or before April 30, 2025.

Candidates with Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before April 30, 2025.

Professional qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant are also accepted.

How to apply for SBI PO 2024?

  1. Go to sbi.co.in.
  2. Open the careers portal.
  3. Under ‘Join SBI’, open the ‘Current Openings’ section.
  4. Click on the Probationary Officers recruitment page and then on the link to apply online.
  5. Click for new registration.
  6. Complete the registration process to get login details.
  7. Log in to your account and fill out the application form.
  8. Upload documents and make payment of the exam fee.
  9. Once done, submit your form and save a copy for later use.

SBI PO 2024 application fee is 750 for unreserved, EWS and OBC candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

Check the detailed notification here for further information.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
