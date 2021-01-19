SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday released the admit card for the SBI PO mains examination on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.

SBI had declared the results for SBI PO prelim 2020 on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Direct link to download SBI PO mains admit card 2021.

How to download SBI PO mains admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "SBI PO mains admit card"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SBI PO mains admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.