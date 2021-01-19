IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
SBI PO mains admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
SBI PO mains admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

  • Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:21 PM IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday released the admit card for the SBI PO mains examination on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.

SBI had declared the results for SBI PO prelim 2020 on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Direct link to download SBI PO mains admit card 2021.

How to download SBI PO mains admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "SBI PO mains admit card"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SBI PO mains admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi po main admit card state bank of india
app
Close
e-paper
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

NTA Recruitment 2021: 58 vacancies for stenographer and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nta.ac.in on or before February 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OSSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
OSSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: 600 vacancies for Pharmacists on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before February 6, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CHSL Marks 2021. (PTI file)
SSC CHSL Marks 2021. (PTI file)
employment news

SSC CHSL marks 2021 to be released today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Marks online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 232 Library Assistant and other posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before January 31, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI PO mains admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
SBI PO mains admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHM UP admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
NHM UP admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at admitcard.samshrm.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 for Editor and other posts released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for Supervisor and others notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
employment news

Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:24 PM IST
PM Modi termed the current century is the century of the digital revolution and new-age innovation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)
employment news

UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSSSB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
PSSSB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021(HT File)
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021(HT File)
employment news

UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
employment news

UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the survey, the national capital has an unemployment rate of 16.25%.(Reuters file photo)
According to the survey, the national capital has an unemployment rate of 16.25%.(Reuters file photo)
employment news

Delhi's unemployment rate 16.25%, nearly 10% children out of school: Govt survey

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The survey titled "Socio-Economic Profile of Residents of Delhi" was conducted between November 2018 and November 2019 and covered 1.02 crore people in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ECIL Recruitment 2020(HT File)
ECIL Recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 180 engineering apprenticeship

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • The online application window for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment for the posts of graduate engineer apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA), will close on January 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP