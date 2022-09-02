SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Deputy manager, Assistant Manager posts on offer

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started accepting applications for recruitment for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) on regular and contractual basis for the assistant and deputy manager posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website sbi.co.in

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 20, 2022.

A written Test–cum-Interaction basis of selection process will be used for recruitments.

The online test will be tentatively conducted on October 8, 2022. Admit cards will be issued a week before the test.

The application and intimation charges for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs.750 and there is no application fee or intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates.

Check vacancy positions, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications etc. in the notification. Click here.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Click on “Apply Online” link for recruitment of specialist cadre officers in state bank of India on regular and contractual basis

Register and login to the portal

Fill the application form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON