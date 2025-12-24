SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration date for 996 posts extended till January 5 at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has extended the registration date for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025. The last date to register has been extended till January 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 996 posts of SCO in the organisation.

To apply for the post candidates should have a graduation degree from a government-recognised University or Institution to apply for the posts.

Direct link to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the SBI SCO registration link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should pay ₹750/- as the application fee is applicable to the UR/EWS/OBC category. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Fee payment will have to be made online through the payment gateway available there. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.

The selection process will comprise shortlisting of the candidate, followed by one or more rounds of personal / Telephonic / Video interview and CTC negotiations. The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank.

Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.