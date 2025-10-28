Edit Profile
    SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registrations open for 100+ Specialist Cadre posts, apply by November 17, link here

    SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Apply for over 100 Specialist Cadre vacancies. The direct link is given below. 

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 2:09 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    State Bank of India, SBI, is accepting applications for recruitment of 103 Specialist Cadre Officers posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website at sbi.co.in.

    SBI PO prelims exam slot 3: A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes in each slot. All the sections, except English language, were available in both English and Hindi. (Getty Images)
    The registration window will be open till November 17, 2025.

    DIRECT LINK TO APPLY SBI SCO RECRUITMENT 2025

    Vacancy details

    As per the official notification, the following posts will be filled through this recruitment drive:

    1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 1 post
    2. Zonal Head (Retail) - 4 posts
    3. Regional Head - 7 posts
    4. Relationship Manager-Team Lead - 19 posts
    5. Investment Specialist (IS) - 22 posts
    6. Investment Officer (IO) - 46 posts
    7. Project Development Manager (Business) - 2 posts
    8. Central Research Team (Support) - 2 posts

    Age limit:

    The age limit for the posts mentioned above is different. For instance, for posts Head (Product, Investment & Research), Zonal Head (Retail), and Regional Head, the minimum age limit is 35 years and maximum is 50.

    For posts like Relationship Manager-Team Lead and Investment Specialist (IS), the minimum age limit is 28 years and maximum is 42 years, for Investment Officer (IO), the minimum age limit is 28 years and maximum is 40 years, for Project Development Manager (Business), the minimum age limit is 30 years and maximum is 40 years, and for Central Research Team (Support), the minimum age limit is 25 years and maximum is 35 years.

    Selection Process:

    As per SBI, the selection process will comprise shortlisting of the candidate followed by one or more rounds of personal / Telephonic / Video interview and CTC negotiations.

    Application fees:

    Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is 750. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from application fees.

    The fee payment must be made online through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.

    Check detailed advertisement here

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.

    News/Education/Employment News/SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registrations Open For 100+ Specialist Cadre Posts, Apply By November 17, Link Here
