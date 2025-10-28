SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registrations open for 100+ Specialist Cadre posts, apply by November 17, link here

As per the official notification, the following posts will be filled through this recruitment drive:
Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 1 post
Zonal Head (Retail) - 4 posts
Regional Head - 7 posts
Relationship Manager-Team Lead - 19 posts
Investment Specialist (IS) - 22 posts
Investment Officer (IO) - 46 posts
Project Development Manager (Business) - 2 posts
Central Research Team (Support) - 2 posts
Age limit:
The age limit for the posts mentioned above is different. For instance, for posts Head (Product, Investment & Research), Zonal Head (Retail), and Regional Head, the minimum age limit is 35 years and maximum is 50.
For posts like Relationship Manager-Team Lead and Investment Specialist (IS), the minimum age limit is 28 years and maximum is 42 years, for Investment Officer (IO), the minimum age limit is 28 years and maximum is 40 years, for Project Development Manager (Business), the minimum age limit is 30 years and maximum is 40 years, and for Central Research Team (Support), the minimum age limit is 25 years and maximum is 35 years.
Selection Process:
As per SBI, the selection process will comprise shortlisting of the candidate followed by one or more rounds of personal / Telephonic / Video interview and CTC negotiations.
Application fees:
Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is ₹750. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from application fees.
The fee payment must be made online through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.