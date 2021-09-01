SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment 2021 registration closes tomorrow

The online registration window for SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment will close tomorrow, September 2. The recruitment was announced on August 13. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply at the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Deputy Manager (Agri Spl): 10 posts

• Relationship Manager (OMP): 6 posts

• Product Manager (OMP): 2 posts

• Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil): 36 posts

• Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical): 10 posts

• Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): 4 posts

• Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 1 post

Candidates will be selected through interview for all posts, except assistant managers for which there will be a written exam which is tentatively scheduled on September 5.

“Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age,” the SBI has mentioned in the recruitment notification.