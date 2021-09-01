Home / Education / Employment News / SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment 2021 registration closes tomorrow
SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment 2021 registration closes tomorrow
SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment 2021 registration closes tomorrow
employment news

SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment 2021 registration closes tomorrow

  • The online registration window for SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment will close tomorrow, September 2. The recruitment was announced on August 13. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply at the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:18 PM IST

The online registration window for SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment will close tomorrow, September 2. The recruitment was announced on August 13. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply at the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in.

Apply online

SBI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Deputy Manager (Agri Spl): 10 posts

• Relationship Manager (OMP): 6 posts

• Product Manager (OMP): 2 posts

• Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil): 36 posts

• Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical): 10 posts

• Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): 4 posts

• Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 1 post

Candidates will be selected through interview for all posts, except assistant managers for which there will be a written exam which is tentatively scheduled on September 5.

“Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age,” the SBI has mentioned in the recruitment notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi jobs sbi exam sbi exam marks + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.