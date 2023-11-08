Small Industries Development Bank of India, SIDBI has invited applications for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organization. SIDBI Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Assistant Manager posts at sidbi.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process has opened today, November 8 and will close on November 28, 2023. The tentative date of group discussion and interview is December 2023/ January 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years of age. Candidates educational qualification should be graduation degree in any subject from any recognized University/ Institution or CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA or Bachelor’s degree in Law / Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Group Discussion and Interview. The maximum marks for Group Discussion and Interview shall be 100 each. Final Selection will be drawn on the basis of combined marks secured by the candidate in Group Discussion and Interview. Group Discussion and Interview shall be held at Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata.

Application Fees

The application fees for SC / ST / PwBD category candidates is ₹175/- and for others is ₹1100/-. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SIDBI.

