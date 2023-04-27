SIHFW, Rajasthan to recruit 9879 Nursing Officer & Pharmacist posts
Apr 27, 2023 01:22 PM IST
SIHFW, Rajasthan will recruit candidates for 9879 Nursing Officer and Pharmacist posts. Candidates can check the details below.
State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Rajasthan has invited applications for Nursing Officer and Pharmacist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SIHFW at sihfwrajasthan.com.
The registration process will begin on May 5 and will end on June 4, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 9879 posts in the organisation. Read below for vacancy details and other information.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: May 5, 2023
- Closing date of application: June 4, 2023
Vacancy Details
- Nursing Officer: 7020 posts
- Pharmacist: 2859 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Official Notification available here.
Other Details
The detailed notification has not been issued by the Institute yet. Candidates can check the other details on the official site of SIHFW Rajasthan.
