SIHFW, Rajasthan to recruit 9879 Nursing Officer & Pharmacist posts

State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Rajasthan has invited applications for Nursing Officer and Pharmacist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SIHFW at sihfwrajasthan.com.

The registration process will begin on May 5 and will end on June 4, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 9879 posts in the organisation. Read below for vacancy details and other information.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: May 5, 2023

Closing date of application: June 4, 2023

Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer: 7020 posts

Pharmacist: 2859 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Official Notification available here.

Other Details

The detailed notification has not been issued by the Institute yet. Candidates can check the other details on the official site of SIHFW Rajasthan.