SJNV Limited recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Field Engineer posts, details here

SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna has invited applications for 50 Field Engineer posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 28. Interested candidates can apply at sjvn.nic.in. SJNV Limited recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Field Engineer posts

After submitting an online application, candidates must print out the application form (preview), include a payment receipt, experience information (clearly stating Executive experience in Solar/Wind power Project), and documents proving age, category, experience, and other requirements to the address listed below: Advt. No. 110/2023 O/o DGM (Recruitment) SJVN Limited Shakti Sadan, Corporate Head Quarters, Shanan Shimla, HP-171006.

The last date for sending the application printout along with the Payment receipt and certificates is May 19.

SJNV Limited recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is begin conducted to fill 50 vacancies of which 12 vacancies are for the Field Engineer (Electrical), 14 vacancies are for the Field Engineer (Mechanical), and 24 vacancies are for the Field Engineer (Civil).

SJNV Limited recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process for these posts will be based on the Personal Interviews which will be held at Corporate Head Quarter, Shimla.

Notification here