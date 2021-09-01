SLPRB Assam PST/PET admit card out for constable posts at slprbassam.in, link

SLPRB Assam PST/PET admit card: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card of physical standard test/ physical efficiency test 2021 of constable (UB) and constable (AB) on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the state police constable recruitment 2021 examination and are from Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Nagaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts can download admit card from the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

The board has also released the PST/PET test schedule of the constable recruitment examination on the official website.

The board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 2,391 posts of constables (UB) and 4,271 posts of constable (AB) in Assam Police.

Direct link to download Assam police PST/PET admit card 2021

How to download Assam police PST/PET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Download' link that reads, "Download Admit Card for PST/PET for all districts".

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Submit your phone number/ email ID/ application ID.

Admit card will appear on the screen.