SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 77 non teaching posts at sol.du.ac.in
SOL, DU will recruit candidates for non teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sol.du.ac.in.
School of Open Learning, Delhi University has invited applications for non teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 77 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply is till November 4, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Deputy Registrar: 1 post
- Academic Coordinator: 1 post
- Assistant Registrar: 3 posts
- Junior Programmer: 2 posts
- Junior Engineer: 1 post
- Senior Assistant: 8 posts
- Technical Assistant: 5 posts
- Stenographer: 3 posts
- Assistant: 14 posts
- Junior Assistant: 37 posts
- Driver: 1 post
- Lab Attendant: 1 post
Eligibility criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of written exam followed by interview round. The Shortlisted candidates called for written examination/interview (if applicable) should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with photo ID. A set of photocopies of certificates/ testimonials with respect to the qualifications and experience indicated in the application form, duly certified by the applicant should be submitted at the time of the interview.
Application Fees
- General/Unreserved Category: Rs. 1000/-
- OBC(NCL)/ EWS and Women Category: Rs. 800/-
- SC/ST and PwBD Category: Rs. 600/-
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Sarkari Naukri