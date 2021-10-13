Home / Education / Employment News / SSA Assam recruitment 2021: Apply for data analyst and consultant vacancies
employment news

SSA Assam recruitment 2021: Apply for data analyst and consultant vacancies

  • SSA Assam recruitment 2021: Apply for 97 vacancies of Data Analyst and Consultant, check details here
SSA Assam recruitment 2021: Apply for 97 vacancies of Data Analyst and Consultant, check details here
SSA Assam recruitment 2021: Apply for 97 vacancies of Data Analyst and Consultant, check details here
Published on Oct 13, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam has invited applications for the various posts of data analyst and consultant in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Mission under Samagra Shiksha. The application process has begun on October 12 and the last date to fill the online application form is October 24. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Axom Sarb Siksha Abhiyan Mission at ssa.assam.gov.in.

SSA Assam recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 97 vacancies out of which 64 vacancies are for consultants and 33 vacancies are for data analysts.

SSA Assam recruitment age limit: The age limit for the Consultant (FLN at State PMU (Language) is 35 to 50 years. For the post of consultant (Numeracy/Language) and data analyst, the age limit is between 32 to 45 years.

SSA Assam recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of SSA Assam at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam vacancy sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out