SSC Constable GD 2022 registration for 45,000+ posts ends tomorrow, link here

SSC Constable GD 2022 registration will be closed tomorrow, November 30. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in.

Originally, SSC notified 24,369 vacancies but recently, it released a revised list according to which the total number of posts is 45,284, which means over 20,000 posts have been added in the SSC Constable GD recruitment 2022.

To apply for SSC GD 2022, candidates need to be between 18-22 years of age as on January 1, 2023.

In addition to this, they must have qualified in the Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Apply for SSC Constable GD 2022 here.

The first stage of the selection process – written examination – will be held in January 2023. The detailed schedule will be released later. For more information, visit the SSC main website and regional website(s) regularly.