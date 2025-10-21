Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC Constable Recruitment 2025 on October 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 7565 posts at ssc.gov.in, link here

The last date for making online fee payment is October 22, 2025. The correction window will open on October 29 and will close on October 31, 2025. After the closing date for receipt of the Online Application Form, the Commission will provide a period of 02 days to enable candidates to correct/ modify Online Application Form parameters, wherein candidates will be allowed to re-submit the Online Application Form after making requisite corrections/changes in the Online Application Form data as per their requirement.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7565 posts in the organisation.

Direct link to apply for SSC Constable Recruitment 2025 SSC Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Click on submit and login to the page.

5. Enter the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.