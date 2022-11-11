SSC GD Constable in CAPFs Exam 2022: Important notice issued for candidates

Staff Selection commission on November 11 has released the notice regarding Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. According to the notification, commission will end the online application process on November 30.

SSC will not extend last date for submission of application under any circumstances.

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 30.11.2022 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days”, reads the official notification.

SSC Constable SSC GD Constable recruitment: How to apply

Visit the website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Register and then login

Click on apply online and select the link for SSC GD

Fill out the form and pay the fees

Submit form and take print for future reference.

