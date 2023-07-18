SSC MTS 2023 registration ends soon, apply before last date on ssc.nic.in

The online registration window for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end in a few days, on July 21. Candidates who want to participate in this recruitment drive have to submit their forms on ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS 2023 registration ends soon on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

Through a recent notification, the commission has asked candidates to submit their forms much before the last date as no extension window of this window will be granted under any circumstances.

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 21.07.2023 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of last date for submission of the applications shall be granted under any circumstances”, the commission said.

After the registration window is closed, candidates can edit their applications from July 26 to July 28. The computer-based exam will be held in September.

SSC MTS 2023 is being held to for a total of 3,954 vacancies.