SSC MTS Exam 2022: Registration begins on January 17, here’s how to apply

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC MTS Exam 2022 notification on January 17, 2023. The registration process for Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 will begin on the same date at the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the Tier I examination is till February 17, 2023. The examination will be conducted in April 2023.

To apply for the exam, candidates must have passed matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognised board. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps to apply.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on Apply online link available at the top of the page.

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022 link and a new page will open.

Login to the account or register online for apply.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SSC.