SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2022; Detailed vacancies released at ssc.nic.in

employment news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 09:24 PM IST

SSC has released the detailed vacancies for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN recruitment examination, 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the detailed vacancies for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN recruitment examination, 2023. Candidates can check the detailed region-wise vacancy details on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The application process is ongoing and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 17.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12523 vacancies of which 9329 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 25 and 2665 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 27. There are 529 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC.

Here's the direct link to check the detailed notification

Candidates should have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination from a recognised board on or before the cut-off date i.e.February 17, 2023.

The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

