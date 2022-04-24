SVPUAT recruitment 2022: 25 Associate Professor Vacancies on offer

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology, Meerut has invited applications for 25 vacancies of Associate Professors. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 30. Candidates can apply online through the official website SVUPAT at svbpmeerut.ac.in.

SVPUAT recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Associate Professor.

SVPUAT recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1500. For SC/ST and PWD candidates the application fee is ₹750. For more details read notification below.

Direct link to apply

SVPUAT recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SVPUAT at svbpmeerut.ac.in

Click on the recruitment tab

Click on the 'Apply Online'

Fill the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take print out.

After the submission of the online application form candidates have to post the printout of the online application form to the following address:

Director, Administration & Monitoring, SVP University of Agriculture & Technology Meerut- 250110 UP.

The printout of the application form along with all the required documents should reach to the mentioned address by on or before May 14.

Notification here