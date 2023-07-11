Home / Education / Employment News / TN MRB Health Inspector Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1066 posts

TN MRB Health Inspector Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1066 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 01:25 PM IST

TN MRB has started accepting online applications for the post of Health Inspector (Grade-II) in Tamil Nadu. The deadline for submission is July 31.

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has begun the online application process for the post of Health Inspector (Grade-II) in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service today, July 11. The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31. Candidates can apply online through the official website at mrbonline.in.

TN MRB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1066 vacancies of Health Inspector (Grade-II).

TN MRB recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidate should be 32 years.

TN MRB recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 300 for SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) category candidates. For other candidates, the application fee is 600.

TN MRB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Online Registration”

Next, register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

