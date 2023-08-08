TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 registration begins on August 18, here’s how to apply

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board will begin the registration process for TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 from August 18, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Constable, Jail Warden and Fireman posts can do it through the official site of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 registration begins on August 18

The registration process will end on September 17, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 3359 posts in the organisation out of which 2576 posts are for male candidates and 783 are for female candidates.

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Click on TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates applying for the vacancies must be between the ages of 18 and 26 on July 1, 2023. Relaxations in the upper age restriction are offered to candidates from the reserved categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNUSRB.