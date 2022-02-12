TPSC recruitment 2022: 34 vacancies of teachers on offer, check details here

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has notified 34 vacancies of Basic Teacher (Tutor & Senior Resident), Group-A Gazetted in different disciplines. The application process will commence on February 17 and the last date to fill the application form is February 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

On and from March 11, 2022, a list of provisionally eligible candidates will be provided. Interviews for the position may begin as early as March 16, 2022.

TPSC recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on February 28. In the case of SC, ST, Differently Abled (PH) candidates and Government Servants, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 (five) years, provided that Government Servants of the SC/ST/Differently Abled (PH) category do not receive this relaxation in addition to the general relaxation of 5 (five) years available to them.

TPSC recruitment application fee: Candidats from the general category have to pay ₹400 as application fee. Candidats from the ST/SC/BPL card holders/physically handicapped have to pay ₹350 as application fee.

TPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidats have to apply online through the official website of TPSC once the link is activated from February 17.

Check detailed notification below:

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has notified 34 vacancies of Basic Teacher (Tutor & Senior Resident), Group-A Gazetted in different disciplines. The application process will commence on February 17 and the last date to fill the application form is February 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

On and from March 11, 2022, a list of provisionally eligible candidates will be provided. Interviews for the position may begin as early as March 16, 2022.

TPSC recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on February 28. In the case of SC, ST, Differently Abled (PH) candidates and Government Servants, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 (five) years, provided that Government Servants of the SC/ST/Differently Abled (PH) category do not receive this relaxation in addition to the general relaxation of 5 (five) years available to them.

TPSC recruitment application fee: Candidats from the general category have to pay ₹400 as application fee. Candidats from the ST/SC/BPL card holders/physically handicapped have to pay ₹350 as application fee.

TPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidats have to apply online through the official website of TPSC once the link is activated from February 17.

Check detailed notification below:

|#+|