TPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Senior Computer Assistant posts till Feb 26

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 26, 2024 12:31 PM IST

TPSC invites application for Senior Computer Assistant posts.

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited the application process for Group C Services Senior Computer Assistant posts. The application process commenced on January 25 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 26. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) invites applications for Group C Services Senior Computer Assistant posts
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) invites applications for Group C Services Senior Computer Assistant posts

TPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 33 vacancies of which 23 are permanent Sr Computer Asst. posts in the Finance Department and 10 are temporary posts in the Dept of Industries and Commerce.

TPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee for General Candidates for Group-C Non-Gazetted posts is 200 while for SC/ST/BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped candidates the fee is 150.

TPSC Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the written examination and personality test/ interview.

TPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the online applictaion link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application form

Submit the application form and take the print for future reference.

